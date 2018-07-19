Ex-Pres. Jonathan mourns Katsina-Alu

July 19, 2018 0

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu who died Wednesday at the age of 76, describing him as an illustrious jurist.

The Ex-President made this known in a condolence message to the deceased’s immediate family and the Government of Benue State.

In a statement issued Wednesday by Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s media adviser, Dr. Jonathan also described him as a sound legal mind who left indelible contributions to the nation’s jurisprudence.

He said further: “Late Katsina-Alu was an illustrious jurist whose dedication to duty took him to the peak of his career. As the chief justice of Nigeria, late Katsina-Alu believed in the principle of separation of powers and stood firmly for the independence of the judiciary.

“He was a devout man of faith who placed God first in his service to humanity.

The late justice Katsina-Alu would be remembered for his invaluable and indelible contributions to the nation’s jurisprudence.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

N242.4bn election fund: Buhari plans to frustrate 2019 polls as sure defeat looms, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of seeking what it described as surreptitious ploys to frustrate the conduct of the 2019 general elections ...