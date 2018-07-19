Ex-Pres. Jonathan mourns Katsina-Alu

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu who died Wednesday at the age of 76, describing him as an illustrious jurist.

The Ex-President made this known in a condolence message to the deceased’s immediate family and the Government of Benue State.

In a statement issued Wednesday by Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s media adviser, Dr. Jonathan also described him as a sound legal mind who left indelible contributions to the nation’s jurisprudence.

He said further: “Late Katsina-Alu was an illustrious jurist whose dedication to duty took him to the peak of his career. As the chief justice of Nigeria, late Katsina-Alu believed in the principle of separation of powers and stood firmly for the independence of the judiciary.

“He was a devout man of faith who placed God first in his service to humanity.

The late justice Katsina-Alu would be remembered for his invaluable and indelible contributions to the nation’s jurisprudence.”