Ex-President Jonathan felicitates with Chief Shonekan at 84

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with ex-Head of State Chief Ernest Shonekan on the occasion of his birthday. Chief Shonekan who led the Interim National Government from 27th August to 17th November 1993 turned 84 on Saturday.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan described Chief Shonekan as a statesman who has made worthy contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development.

The message read: “I felicitate with you, your family, and all well-wishers on the occasion of your 84th birthday.

“Over the years you have through service, distinguished yourself to be an outstanding patriot and a worthy role model to present and future generations.

“I celebrate you for your statesmanship, worthy contributions to the development of our nation and commitment to her unity and prosperity.

“The good Lord that has blessed you with wisdom and years will continue to strengthen and protect you. On behalf of my family, I wish you more years of sound health, joy, and peace.

“Happy Birthday Your Excellency.”