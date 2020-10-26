Expired, dangerous drugs looted in Kaduna, says NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Sunday informed Kaduna State Government that following the destruction of its office, looters have made away with expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs.

It stated that persons who consume such drugs are at great risk of serious illness and death.

Its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who alerted Governor Nasir El-Rufai about the act, lauded the state government for taking prompt action to safeguard the health of its citizens.

Prof. Adeyeye, who expressed shock about the looting and mindless destruction of NAFDAC office, however, thanked God that no life was lost.

She said concerted efforts have been made to beef up security around NAFDAC facilities nationwide to forestall a recurrence.

Similarly, in a statement, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The management of a food processing company, whose stores were looted in Kakuri, has also disclosed that the stolen grains have been treated with chemical preservatives, which render them unsafe for consumption.

“Residents of Kaduna State are hereby notified to be vigilant and careful about the source of the food and medications they take and where they buy them to avoid these dangers.

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to the public for information on the identities of the looters and where they might be hiding the stolen items.”