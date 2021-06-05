Facebook suspends Trump till 2023

Former President Donald Trump has been suspended by Facebook until at least January 2023.

The new action extends Trump’s suspension in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The social media platform said it was taking the action “given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension.”

It said the suspension will last “for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7th this year.”

Facebook initially suspended Mr. Trump indefinitely.

But the social-media giant’s Oversight Board later said an indefinite suspension violated Facebook’s own policies.

On Twitter, Trump has been banned permanently.

*This piece of news should interest Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed trying to abridge the social communication space for Nigerians