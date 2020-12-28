Failed state: PDP rebukes Buhari for dismissing Financial Times caution

The Peoples Democratic Party has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly trivialising the nation’s tragic descent to a failed state under, “the incompetent and corrupt Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration.”

The party took exceptions to the less than pleasant response of the Buhari regime to issues raised by the Financial Times in one of its recent editorials on the perilous state of Nigeria.

The PDP said this in a statement titled, ‘Failed State: PDP Berates Buhari Presidency for Dismissing FT’s Caution,’ signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Sunday.

It said, “The Presidency’s conceited response to Financial Times editorial on the sorry state of affairs in our nation under President Buhari also further confirms the position of our party that there is complete leadership failure in Nigeria.

“It is sad that the Buhari Presidency prefers to rebuff wise counsel and continue to drive our nation to the precipice instead of seeking help for the sake of millions of traumatised Nigerians.

“Indeed, the editorial by Financial Times is only stating the obvious, as our nation under President Buhari has presented all the trappings of a failed state including having a rudderless government with a dysfunctional command structure that cannot guarantee security, manage our economy or even perform very simple tasks of governance.”

The PDP further noted that “our great nation now tends towards a leaderless society where terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, marauders and vandals have taken the lead, running riotous across our land while those who promised to protect lives and property have gone into hiding in Aso Presidential Villa.”

He also said, “Under President Buhari, life is fast tilting towards Hobbesian state of nature; driven by the combined negatives of an incompetent and unconcerned Presidency and a reckless, kleptomaniac and dysfunctional ruling party that is more interested in power-grabbing instead of governance.”

The party expressed sadness that nothing, not even the economy, was working in the interest of ordinary Nigerians because the APC-led Buhari regime had mismanaged the robust economy it inherited from the President Goodluck Jonathan-led administration.