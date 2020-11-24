Falae raises alarm as Fulani herdsmen invade farm, dreads another kidnap

Former Presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1999, Chief Olu Falae has raised the alarm over invasion of his farm by Fulani herdsmen in Ondo State.

He said Fulani herdsmen should not be allowed to kidnap him again for the second time as they did in September 2015.

Falae, in a letter addressed to the Commander of the state security outfit, Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said in the last few weeks, Fulani herdsmen came into his maize farm twice to eat up and trample large sessions of the farm.

He said he reported the incidents to Alhaji Bello, Chairman Meiyetti Allah for Ondo State, but that nothing had happened.

Falae added that in the last few days, the Fulani herdsmen had gone to attack his citrus farm by stealing, harvesting oranges and destroying what they could not carry away.

He said the police on security duty on the farm were sent to drive the herdsmen away, but that they had been coming back every night to attack his workers in the camp, breaking their door and carting away all their belongings.

Falae appealed to the commander to let Amotekun save him and his livelihood, saying they should not allow them to kidnap him again