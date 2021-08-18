Family, friends bury late ex-Deputy Senate President, Mantu

The former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, has been buried in Abuja.

He was aged 74 years.

Family members, friends and political associates had converged at the Sheikh Khalid mosque in the nation’s capital, where prayers were held for the deceased.

Dignitaries who attended the prayer session include the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso among others.

The interment was held at the Gudu cemetery also in Abuja.

Prior to his demise in a private hospital, sources close to the family said Senator Mantu fell ill nine days ago and was being treated at home and thereafter rushed to the hospital when his condition did not improve.

Mantu was elected deputy senate president in 2001 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a position he held till 2007 when he did not return to the Senate.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, had mourned the late senator, lauding his contributions to national development.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the late Bantu dedicated his life to the service of his people.

He commiserated with the leaders, members of the National Assembly, friends, political associates, and the Plateau State Government.

Governor Lalong on his part described Mantu’s death as a great loss to the state and Nigeria at large.

Lalong said he received the news of the demise of the elder statesman and erudite politician with a heavy heart, recalling his enormous contributions to the socio-political development of the State and the nation at large.

“Late Senator Nasiru Mantu was a grassroots politician whose life was all about the interest of the people as he did everything within his power to serve them through empowerment and quality representation,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his spokesman, Makut Simon Macham.

“He earned his place in Nigerian politics by active involvement and also had a great connection with the youth whom he mentored not only in politics but in other fields, especially service to humanity.”