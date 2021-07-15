Family members clash over widow as inheritance

A Fulani man, Babbi Aliyu, was seriously injured during a clash between members of a Fulani family in Ikoroku village in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The clash, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, was as a result of disagreement on who would inherit the wife of the head of the family, identified as Alhaji Bello. who died recently.

According to sources, as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) trouble started when the junior brother of late Bello decided to inherit the wife, which did not go down well with the children of the late head of the family.

The sons of late Bello interpreted the decision of the brother to mean that he had a hand in the death of their father and subsequently accused him of such.

The NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident, said operatives in Kwara State Command prevented the clash among the Fulani family members from escalating.

He said, “The NSCDC operatives in Kaiama got a distress call and rushed to the scene to prevent further clash.

“According to report we got from our divisional office in Kaiama, after the death of one Alhaji Bello, his younger brother took his wife which did not go down well with the children of the deceased. They accused their uncle of complicity in the death of their father.