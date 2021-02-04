Farmer-herder tensions: No ethnic group should dominate another, says House Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for dialogue in addressing farmer-herder clashes which have recently resulted in the burning of houses and killings as a result of tensions between settled farmers and nomadic Fulani herders in some parts of the country.

He made the assurance that federal lawmakers would come up with legislation to address the current unhealthy relationship between herdsmen and host communities, especially in the South-West and South-East

The Speaker warned that no ethnic group in the country should seek to dominate others but respect each other’s history, culture and trade for the sake of peace and harmony.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, Speaker Gbajabiamila assured that on resumption from recess, the National Assembly would work on legislation aimed at resolving contentious issues in the country.

Tension is currently building in the South-West with Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, asking herders to leave the region following cases of kidnapping allegedly traced to some of them.

In Ondo State, the state government recently asked herdsmen to vacate the state’s forest reserves within seven days.

Asked about his views on the tensions, the Speaker said: ‘Everybody just has to come to the table and discuss and come to an amicable resolution which I’m sure we will.

‘I don’t think any ethnic group should lord it over any ethnic group. The South-West should not lord it over the North, the North should not lord it over the South. We should respect each other’s trade, geographical space, history, culture and more importantly the issue crime, murder all those things should be completely jettisoned.

‘But more importantly, we all have to sit on the table and discuss this matter and look for the way forward. I think everybody is willing to do that. From the National Assembly, solutions will come from talking.

‘I believe that now that we are about to start work on Tuesday, I know these issues will come up and adequate and proper legislation that will address the issue frontally and in the best interest of the country, and for all nations that make up the nation, such legislation will be put in place.’

Gbajabiamila, who described his discussion with President Buhari on the state of the country as a ‘fruitful and interesting discussion,’ speaking on the recent appointment of Service Chiefs, said the lawmakers will continue to support them to check insecurity in the country, saying their appointment has long been anticipated.

‘The appointment of new Service Chiefs is what everybody has been clamouring for, the House, Senate, the public and the President took his time and he studied the situation very well and did it at the right time that he thought he should do it and we are in support of what he has done.’

He assured that the National Assembly would give the new military helmsmen all the support required, saying: ‘Everything that is needed, we are all in this today. The National Assembly will not in any way put hurdles before the Service Chiefs. We will work the working environment suitable for them to able to discharge their responsibilities very efficiently.’ – The Sun.