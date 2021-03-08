Fayemi appeals for calm as herdsmen kill two Ekiti farmers

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has condemned the killing of two farmers after clashing with herders in Isaba, Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

Fayemi, who spoke through Akin Omole, his Commissioner for Information via a statement issued on Sunday, appealed to the community for calm.

He called on the people to cooperate with security agencies in the investigation even when anger is justified.

While noting that investigation by the police and local security networks is in progress, the governor assured that culprits will be unmasked while a recurrence will be forestalled.

Governor Fayemi had an early morning on Sunday visited the grieving community and affected families, assuring them that justice will be done and security optimized.

The police Public Relations Officer in the state Sunday Abutu had on Saturday after the incident assured that a thorough investigation will be done and those culpable arrested and prosecuted.