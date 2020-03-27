Fayemi awaits COVID-19 test result, wife in isolation

Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said the result of the test conducted on the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had not been released.

Fayemi had on Wednesday tweeted, “I just took the COVID-19 test having gone into self-isolation since yesterday (Tuesday) evening. I’m asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive. I look forward to an all clear.”

The commissioner, who spoke in Ado Ekiti while giving update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, said, “The only patient, who tested positive for coronavirus in the state last week, is in a stable condition at the state isolation centre where he is undegoing treatment.”

Yaya-Kolade said that the contacts had been identified and put under isolation with thorough monitoring and all of them were stable with no signs.”

The commissioner advised all residents of the state to live by sense of social responsibility to fight the scourge of coronavirus by maintaining social distancing order of the state.

The wife of the governor, Bisi, said that she had been in self-isolation since she arrived in Nigeria from the United Kingdom on March 19.

The governor’s wife, who made the disclosure in her write- up titled ‘Self Isolation’ in her Above Whispers series, stated, “I have been in self-isolation since I got back.

“In the over 30 years we have been married, my husband and I have never slept in separate beds if we are home together. The fear of coronavirus has changed that for now,” she said.

Giving details of what happened on arrival at the airport, she said, “My temperature was taken, as well as my photograph. My passport was stamped and I was free to go. I was not given any direct advice on self-isolating for 14 days since I had just returned from a high-risk country or a number to call should I develop symptoms.

Also the state Commissioner for Environment, Gbenga Agbeyo, said measures had been put in place to ensure that all travellers coming into the state were checked at entry points to reduce the possibility of transmitting the disease.

Agbeyo, who is also the Chairman, Ekiti State Environmental Task Force on COVID-19, said the state government would ensure that commercial vehicles and motorcycles carried required numbers of passengers.

The commissioner said, “To decongest the Atikankan area population, the government is planning to stop all business activities in the area, work on how to ensure voluntary evacuation to Shasha Market or forcible ejection if resisted and eventually bring down the shanties as well station security agents there,” he said.