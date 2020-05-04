Fayemi names Amotekun board members

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps).

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday stated that the approval was “in a bid to ensure effective take off and efficient management of state security network.”

He listed members of the board as Mr Akin Aregbesola (Chairman), Dr B.J. Akin-Obasola, Mr Joel Idowu Ajayi, Major Fatai Fakorede (retd.) and Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd.), who is to serve as the Corps Commander.

The governor also approved the appointment of Justice Cornelius Akintayo (retd.) as Chairman, Independent Amotekun Complaints Board.

Oyebode stated that the appointments take immediate effect.

However, the All Progressives Congress, in the state has congratulated Aregbesola on his appointment, saying he would “make use of his past experience to make the agency much more effective and efficient to meet its target in the state.”

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, said, “Aregbesola, being a security expert, will use his wealth of experience on the board to add to the efforts being made by Governor Fayemi to checkmate the nefarious activities of the evil men to enhance peace in the state.”