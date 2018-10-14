Fayose bids Ekiti farewell, presents handover notes to Head of Service

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Saturday evening, walked round major streets in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, thanking the people of the state for their support in the last four years and also using the occasion to bid them bye for now.

The governor, who also clutched a placard bearing the inscription ‘Ekiti Kete thank you all and goodbye’, drove through Okesa, Ojumose, Ojaba, Irona and Oke Oriomi areas of the town.

Gov. Fayose stopped intermittently to speak to the people and interacted with them.

He used the occasion to thank them and commend them for their support.

He was hailed by the people and many took the opportunity take pictures with him with their phones.

Also, Fayose has formally presented documents detailing his administration’s activities to the state Head of service for transmission to the succeeding regime.

The special executive session which held on Saturday, was attended by members of the state Executive Council and some monarchs.

Governor Fayose in his address, described himself as a fulfilled leader, stating that he is not leaving the state in any debt or crisis.

His tenure will come to an end on Tuesday, October 16 when the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is expected to take over.

The governor also tweeted that he will be handing over the government house on Sunday.