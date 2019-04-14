FBNHoldings wins World Finance Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria Award

Nigeria’s leading financial services group and holding company, FBN Holdings Plc has announced its winning of the 2019 Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria Award by World Finance; the voice of the global market renowned for its comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and global economy.

The event, which was held recently in London Stock Exchange studio, was organised to provide a comprehensive analysis of the very best across various areas of business endeavours in each market around the world.

Receiving the award on behalf of FBNHoldings, UK Eke, its Group Managing Director said; “receiving this award from World Finance basically tells us two things. One: it’s an affirmation of what we are doing in corporate governance, beyond the giant strides we’re making in financial performance. So we see this as an endorsement of the brand, and it’s a bragging right for us. Because again, there are very few institutions in Nigeria that have benefited from this award. We are truly proud to receive this award.”

Since 2007, World Finance has been celebrating corporate achievement, innovation and brilliance in their annual awards.