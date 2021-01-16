FCMB: Adam Nuru’s wife speaks, confirms marriage still intact

Hauwa, the wife of the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Adam Nuru (now on leave) yesterday debunked reports about her purported divorce bid over allegations of infidelity and paternity scandal against her husband, and a former staff of the bank, Moyo Thomas.

In her response to series of publications alleging that she had decided to move out of her matrimonial home in reaction to the scandal, Hauwa said there was no reason for her to seek for divorce or to pack out of her matrimonial home.

In the statement titled, “I’m still with my Beloved Husband”, Hauwa described the publication as “malicious and a deliberate falsehood,” asserting that she is still very much with her husband.

She stated: “Following several calls from well-meaning family members and friends over a malicious publication and deliberate falsehood that I have packed out of my matrimonial home, I want to clarify for the avoidance of doubt that I am still very much with my husband.

“This fake news was published by an online newspaper in a calculated attempt to further demonise my beloved husband and a loving father.

“Let me reiterate that at no time did I contemplate leaving my matrimonial home or filing for divorce as no grounds exist for such. I really have no idea where this is coming from.”

She cautioned the media against pushing out unsubstantiated stories, saying, “while I owe a debt of gratitude to all those who have genuinely expressed concern about the fabricated story of moving out of my matrimonial home, let me appeal to the media to abide by the ethics of their profession and avoid the pitfall of rumour mongering and sensational reporting.”

She vowed not to make further comments on the issue which is currently being investigated by her husband’s employers: “There is no truth to the tale whatsoever. I will not be responding to any further comments made by persons who obviously have an agenda whatever it may be.”

For some weeks now, the social media have been awash with allegations that Nuru had an affair with Moyo, a former FCMB employee, fathering two children with her.

It was also said that the alleged paternity fraud resulted in the death of Tunde Thomas, Moyo’s husband.

But Moyo has since denied that Nuru fathered her kids.

Nuru volunteered to go on leave to enable the bank investigate the allegations against him.

Moyo, who recently broke her silence on the matter, denied allegations of paternity fraud levelled against her.

In her statement, she also denied ever telling her late husband that he was not the father of her children.

The statement read, “I write in reference to all the allegations and accusations that have recently been making the rounds on the internet and various social media platforms. I have refrained from responding to this matter for various reasons, one of which is to preserve the memories of Tunde who departed to be with his maker on December 16, 2020. Memories, not only to me, but to his children, who are still young, and to everybody who had a relationship with him.

“Just like any marriage, Tunde and I had a lot of differences in our marriage, some of which even led to police intervention. But I remain committed to keeping only positive memories of him. No one can ever understand what transpired between us or what each of us experienced in the marriage; like they say, it is he who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. In all of it, I never for once wished him bad. His untimely and sudden death is still a shock to me as it is to many others.

“On no occasion did I ever tell him he was not the father of our two children. It is therefore deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his. The children still bear his name. Only God knows why he died in an untimely period. It is not in my place, or anyone’s place to play God and talk with certainty as to the cause of his death, without proven medical facts.

“Despite our separation, we never allowed our differences to affect the relationships we respectively have with the children. He still had conversations with the children like any father will, up until his sudden and unfortunate death. It is quite sad and disheartening to see the pictures of these innocent children splashed all over the internet with very disparaging and weird comments.” .