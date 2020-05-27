FCT arrests 29 Lagos-bound commercial motorcyclists, seizes truck

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Enforcement Task team on COVID-19 on Tuesday arrested 29 commercial motorcycle riders, who were travelling in a truck from Lafia in Nasarawa State to Lagos.

The truck, with registration number LFA 837 ZX, was stopped at the AYA Bridge in the Asokoro District of the FCT.

The driver, Samaila Samiya, said on getting to Lafia, he decided to pick the passengers after they pleaded to pay him N2,000 each.

One of the passengers, Musa Simon, claimed they were commercial motorcycle riders who had left Lagos in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are returning to resume work following threats by motorcycle owners that they would sell off the motorcycles if we fail to resume work,” he said.

Addressing journalists at the Eagle Square where they were arraigned before a mobile court, the Chairman of the Task Team, Ikharo Attah, lamented that, “despite series of arrests, prosecution and turning back of violators by the FCT Administration, many persons have yet to fully comply with the presidential directive on interstate travel ban.”

He added, “Just when one feels there is enough arrest to deter people, many more would continue to move and traverse state borders.”

Magistrate Idayat Akanni, who found them guilty, ordered that the truck be impounded and fined the driver N3,000.

She also ordered that all the occupants of the truck be sent back to their point of departure.