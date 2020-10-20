FCT security agents, thugs attack protesters in Abuja, Lagos

#EndSARS protesters on Monday defied the threat by the Federal Government to deploy security agents in quelling their protests against police brutality across the country.

Protesters, mostly youths as early as 7am trooped out in major cities in Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Abia, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Ebonyi states blocking roads and calling for police reforms.

But in Abuja, security operatives and thugs attacked #EndSARS peaceful protesters at various locations.

In some locations in Abuja, security agents watched as thugs attacked protesters.

Policemen cordoned off parts of the Three Arms Zone, Ralph Shodeinde Street, while soldiers were stationed at strategic parts of the Goodluck E. Jonathan Expressway through AYA Roundabout to the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The heavily-armed soldiers, many of whom were wearing black face masks, barricaded sections of the expressway.

While the protests have been largely peaceful, Amnesty International said at least 10 persons have been killed as of last Wednesday.

The killings have largely been perpetrated by thugs believed to be loyal to the government and security personnel.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had said on Saturday that the government would no longer fold its arms while the protests continue.

The #EndSARS protests, aimed at stopping police brutality, have been raging in different parts of the country for over 10 days.

The protests have continued despite the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad which was accused of perpetrating most of the extrajudicial killings.

“We asked for an end to SARS and the Inspector General of Police has dissolved the squad. We are also asking for the reform of the police because the policemen that served in the disbanded SARS, will be absorbed into the mainstream of the Nigeria Police and without the police reform, the regular policemen and policewomen can also engage in brutality.

“The police are to protect us, not to kill us or turn us to physically challenged persons. Dissolution of SARS is not enough. Enough is enough for police brutality against the citizens. We need police reform.

The United Nations had on Thursday said it was studying the situation closely. – Agency report.