Fear grips ministers, governors, Aso Villa guests as Abba Kyari contracts coronavirus

Malam Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of staff, now stricken by coronavirus, had contacts with many people since his return from Germany 14 March.

And there are emergent fears he may have spread the virus to them.

Apart from Buhari, who has tested negative, Kyari also interacted with Minister of Power Engineer Mamman Sale.

Both travelled to Germany together.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Nigerians called out the engineer to quickly self-isolate. They also criticised him for hosting the American ambassador Mary Beth Leonard on 19 March.

Kyari also regularly interacted with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with whom he normally sits at the Federal Executive Council meetings.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who now heads the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 was also another Kyari contact.

So was the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

Others are Garba Shehu, President Buhari’s SSA Media and Senator George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information..

Kyari visited Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on 17 March on his return from Germany, to deliver Buhari’s message to Bello at the prayers marking the eighth days since the death of Bello’s mum.

Lai Mohammed, Akume, Shehu were all at the event.

Kyari travelled to Munich, Germany, on Saturday 7 March and returned on 14 March.

He went to meet with officials of Siemens over the Nigerian electricity expansion programme. – The News.