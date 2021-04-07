Fears in Kano community over alleged influx of Zamfara miners

Security has been beefed up in the Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State following a report of allege migration of miners from Zamfara State to some parts of the emirate for mining activities.

Recall that the Karaye Emirate Council in Kano State had last week alerted residents of the area on the possible migration of miners from Zamfara State to the council.

The information officer, Karaye LGA, Haruna Gunduwawa, made the disclosure in an interview with our correspondent on Tuesday.

He said the emirate council had directed residents of emirate to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement of persons for prompt action.

He said following the report, Gwarzo LGA had introduced migrants’ registration to ensure that people who migrate from other parts of the country to the emirate were registered.

“The Karaye emirate council has applauded Gwarzo council for introducing migrants registration to ensure maximum security in its locality.

Gunduwawa said the emirate council had charged the seven other LGAs in the emirate to emulate such initiative to enhance security services in their respective domains.

He listed the LGAs under the emirate as Karaye, Gwarzo, Kabo, Madobi, Shanono, Rimin Gado, Rogo and Kiru.

Meanwhile, the Kano state command of the Nigeria Immigration has said it was awaiting report from its officers at the affected local government areas.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mijinyawa Saidu , said, “As soon as the officers at the emirate forward their report to the state headquarters of the NIS, necessary and appropriate action will be taken to address the ugly trend.”