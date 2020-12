Fed Govt alleges world powers block Nigeria’s access to weapons

Global powers are deliberately blocking Nigeria’s moves to acquire needed armament to end terrorism and insurgency, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in Makurdi on Monday.

Speaking with newsmen on the side-line of a visit he paid to Benue State’s Gov. Samuel Ortom, the minister said the action of the world powers was deleterious and frustrating Nigeria’s resolve to end the twin-menace as well as end extremism.

He said notwithstanding the frustrations, the Federal Government would fight terrorism and insurgency to a logical conclusion.

“We will never stop protecting lives and livelihoods. However, we must also understand that we are dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners.

“For instance, Nigeria had made attempts to acquire better and more effective platforms to deal with the terrorists, but for one reason or the other we have been denied this platforms, he said.

The minister also condemned the “mindless killing of innocent Nigerian farmers by extremists in Borno last week’’.

“What actually happened in Borno was quite unfortunate, but we also have to look at the strategy of the terrorists.

“Terrorists use media and publicity as oxygen and so when they go on this kind of mindless killings, a dying terrorist group will suddenly spring to life.

“This does not mean the government is not doing enough.

“Terrorists everywhere have the same concept which is a group of people who are extremists and do not believe that you and I should be alive,’’ he said.

The minister also said the Federal Government had done so much in addressing security challenges facing Benue State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister’s visit to Makurdi was for the official handing over of the North Central Zone campus of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR)

Alhaji Mohammed commended the state government for its commitment to the development of tourism and hospitality for improved revenue generation.

He said that tourism and hospitality sector contributed 4.8 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP and employed more than one million people.

The minister said tourism and hospitality sector ranked second only to agriculture as largest employer of labour in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed assured that the North Central campus of NIHOTOUR would train personnel in the sector for optimal output

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this claim in Makurdi on Monday.

He did not cite any of the world powers frustrating Nigeria.

The Minister spoke with newsmen on the sidelines of a visit he paid to Benue State’s Gov. Samuel Ortom.

The minister said the action of the world powers has frustrated Nigeria’s resolve to end the twin-menace as well as end extremism.

He said notwithstanding the frustrations, the Federal Government would fight terrorism and insurgency to a logical conclusion.

“We will never stop protecting lives and livelihoods.

“However, we must also understand that we are dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners.

“For instance, Nigeria had made attempts to acquire better and more effective platforms to deal with the terrorists, but for one reason or the other we have been denied these platforms, he said.

The minister also condemned the “mindless killing of innocent Nigerian farmers by extremists in Borno last week’’.

“What actually happened in Borno was quite unfortunate, but we also have to look at the strategy of the terrorists.

“Terrorists use media and publicity as oxygen and so when they go on this kind of mindless killings, a dying terrorist group will suddenly spring to life.

“This does not mean the government is not doing enough.

“Terrorists everywhere have the same concept which is a group of people who are extremists and do not believe that you and I should be alive,’’ he said.

The minister also said the Federal Government had done so much in addressing security challenges facing Benue State.

The minister’s visit to Makurdi was for the official handing over of the North Central Zone campus of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR)

Alhaji Mohammed commended the state government for its commitment to the development of tourism and hospitality for improved revenue generation.

He said that tourism and hospitality sector contributed 4.8 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP and employed more than one million people.

The minister said tourism and hospitality sector ranked second only to agriculture as largest employer of labour in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed assured that the North Central campus of NIHOTOUR would train personnel in the sector for optimal output