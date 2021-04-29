Fed Govt approves national poverty reduction strategy

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) put together by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday.

According to Adesina, the Steering Committee on NPRGS would be headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who will provide overall guidance for implementation.

He said council also approved implementation of the Strategy and its incorporation into the Medium Term National Development Plan 2021-2025 and the Agenda 2050.

FEC also directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to prepare a bill for submission to National Assembly, to make the implementation of the strategy sustainable.