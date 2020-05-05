Fed Govt condemns Almajiris’ evacuation from states

The federal government has said that the continuous relocation of almajiri pupils from one state to another, up till Sunday was not in alignment with the guidelines issued by President Muhammadu Buhari banning inter-state movement amidst COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The President had banned interstate movement from Monday as part of measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who made the complaint on Monday in Abuja at the 25th joint national briefing of the committee, assured that the PTF will engage with the respective state governments on how to achieve their objectives. “​The PTF has also received reports on the level of compliance with the nationwide ban on inter-state movement.

“The objective of the ban is to slow down the spread of virus across state boundaries. “The determination of government to enforce this policy is not in doubt and as we progress, we believe that proper alignment with the directives of Mr. President would be pursued. “​There has been very noticeable relocation of Almajiris from one state to another, up until yesterday. With the ban on interstate movement, the continuation of this exercise will not be in alignment with the guidelines issued.

“The PTF shall engage with the respective state governments on how to achieve their objectives,” the SGF said. Most norther states have been relocating Almajiri pupils to their respective States since the past weeks. They claimed the move was to help in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.