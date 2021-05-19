Fed Govt confirms receipt of £4.2m Ibori loot

The federal government on Tuesday said the state funds looted by the former governor of Delta State James Ibori, has returned to the country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said in a statement by his spokesman, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, that a total of £4,214,017.66 of the loot associated with the family members of former Delta State governor has been received.

According to the statement, the amount was credited into the designated the Nigerian Government account with naira equivalent value of the amount as of 10th May, 2021.

Malami had earlier signed Memorandum of Understanding for the repatriation of the Ibori loot on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The development, according to Malami, was a demonstration of the recognition of reputation Nigeria earns through records of management of recovered stolen Nigerian stolen in the execution of public oriented projects.