Fed Govt disburses N9.5bn conditional grant to 142,000 Katsina households

The Federal Government has disbursed N9.5 billion as conditional grant to 142,000 poor and vulnerable households in Katsina state.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk disclosed this while distributing palm-top computers to 108 independent monitors of the social investment programme in Katsina on Sunday.

Umar-Farouk said President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the expansion of the Social Register to accommodate more poor and vulnerable Nigerians in the conditional cash transfer scheme.

The minister, represented by Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Malam Aminu Tukur, said Buhari anticipated lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

She tasked the independent monitors to work hand-in-hand with the state office of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), to ensure transparency in the implementation of the programme.

Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programs, Mahmud Muhammad said a total of 4,442 independent monitors have been engaged nationwide.

Muhammad said they would monitor the implementation of the NSIP schemes in the 36 states and the FCT.

He said that each monitor would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000 having been trained successfully on how to use the tablet application to locate each household and each beneficiary in their areas of assignments.

“With the new arrangement in place, the federal government expects more effective implementation of the programmes which more poor and vulnerable in the country will be captured,” he said.

Alhaji AbdulQadir Nasir, state focal person of NSIP, urged officials of the programme to collaborate with the independent monitors to provide them with relevant data in the 34 Local Government Areas(LGAs)towards the success of the programme