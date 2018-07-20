Fed Govt mourns ex-Police IG, Coomassie

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, government and people of Katsina State over the demise of his classmate and former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, conveyed the condolence message in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Coomassie died on Thursday at the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Katsina after a protracted illness. He was aged 76. And he will be buried on Friday after the Jumat prayers in Katsina.

President Buhari said he received the news of the death of the Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF with shock and deep sense of loss.

”Nigeria will never forget the excellent leadership the late Coomassie gave to the Nigeria Police Force during the many years he served as IG.”

He said his thoughts were with late Ibrahim Coomassie’s family and those mourning the demise of the late community leader and fine gentleman.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I pray to Allah to receive his soul and grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Gov Aminu Masari of Katsina State has also expressed profound sadness over Coomassie’s death.

Masari spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Alhaji Abdu Labaran on Thursday in Katsina.

“Nigeria has lost one of its last standing patriots who served the nation with distinction.

“The former IG was a highly patriotic, disciplined, reliable and committed Nigerian whose invaluable counsel will seriously be missed by both Katsina State, Northern Nigeria and the nation in general.

“Katsina State has lost a son that everybody was proud to be associated with.

“He was a true patriot who had little time for anything other than the pursuit of advancing the interest of Nigeria.

“Whatever assignments he was given he pursued it with a messianic zeal that will only abate with success.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie has left a vacuum that will take time to fill.

“It is my sincere hope that other leaders will strive to emulate him”, he said.

The governor condoled with the Emir of Katsina and the immediate family of the deceased.