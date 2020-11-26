Fed Govt readies to reopen land borders

Nigeria is set to re-open its land borders with neighbouring West African countries, following recommendation by a presidential committee on the matter.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed on on Wednesday in Abuja.

The nation shut its borders in August 2019 to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into the country from West Africa.

Ahmed, who addressed newsmen in Abuja hinted that the land borders would be re-open soon.

According to her, the presidential committee set up on the matter has completed its job and has recommended the reopening of the borders.

The minister stated that the committee would soon submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is expected that the president would make a formal pronouncement announcing the opening of the borders.