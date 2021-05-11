Fed Govt set to prosecute 400 for sponsoring terrorism

The Nigerian government on Tuesday disclosed that it is set to prosecute 400 high profile Nigerians suspected of sponsoring terrorism.

The country’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Mohammed, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had announced that the Federal Government was set to prosecute 400 suspects arrested for allegedly funding terrorism.

The minister stated that the development was unprecedented and that it was a testament to the government’s determination to decisively tackle terrorism and other violent crimes.

Mohammed said the government would continue with these efforts to restore peace and security.

He appealed to all Nigerians to play their part in lowering the palpable tension in the polity as a result of the security challenges.

Mohammed stated that this first step of prosecution was to tone down the rhetoric.

He lamented that there was a growing dangerous trend which he said was the practice of launching deadly attacks against the nation’s security personnel.

Mohammed decried that soldiers as well as police, customs, and other security agents had been killed and maimed in some parts of the country in this growing trend of targeting security forces.

He warned that any attack on security men and women was an attack on the state and a declaration of war against the nation. – The News.