Federal Govt expects 42 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – NPHCDA

The Federal Government on Tuesday said it hoped to get 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to battle coronavirus in the country.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, who stated this at the press conference of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, said 100,000 doses of the vaccines would be received by the country at the end of this month.

He stated, “Through Covax facility, we expect to receive apprioximately 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the end of January. A letter announcing this allocation is being expected this week.”

According to him, “also through Covax facility, Nigeria is expected to secure free delivery of 42 million doses of vaccines, which will be a combination of all the available and approved vaccines currently in the market.”

He, however, said the 42 million doses would only cover 20 per cent of the country’s population.

The Covax scheme was set up to provide vaccines to poor countries such as Nigeria, whose 200 million people and poor infrastructure pose a daunting challenge to medical officials.

Shuaib said the vaccines would first be given to frontline health workers, first responders, national leaders, people vulnerable to coronavirus and the elderly.

He stated, “In order to achieve eradication of COVID-19 in Nigeria, we need to cover 70 per cent of the total population with COVID-19 vaccines. Forty per cent will be vaccinated in 2021, while 30 per cent will be covered in 2022.

“The priority will be given to frontline health workers, first responders (security), strategic country leadership, those with co-morbidities.”

Also at the press conference, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PTF, Mr Boss Mustapha, said about 731 members of the National Youth Service Corps in the Batch B had tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 35,419 tested so far.

He also confirmed that government had commenced the sanctions on international passengers who defaulted on Day-7 post arrival tests, with their passport numbers published in newspapers, and travel restriction imposed for a period of six months effective January 1, 2021.

Mustapha also expressed concern over the increasing daily number of infections.

“From our analysis, we are beginning to see the effect of activities carried out during the Christmas festivities. We can only hope that numbers will not escalate beyond control. We, however, still appeal to all citizens to take full responsibility through compliance and vigilance. In Africa, Nigeria has joined South Africa in reporting the highest daily infection cases”, he stated.

Mustapha also said there were about 100 laboratories across the country, including 71 public labs; 22 private labs and 7 corporate labs.

He said, “In continuation of the NYSC engagement, the PTF has conducted the testing of batch B corpers using RDTs. Out of the 35,419 in the Batch B, 731 tested positive compared to 108 recorded during the Batch A. It is on record that cases were recorded from corps members from every state of the federation.

“In the last two weeks, a lot has been discussed on case management and in particular, the availability of oxygen to save lives. We are pleased to inform you that the private sector – CACOVID – has commenced supporting our response with 100 oxygen cylinders per day till the end of March, 2021, for distribution to critical care centres in Abuja.

“Furthermore, approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja. The President has also approved that at least one oxygen plant should be established in each state of the federation immediately.

“The PTF is progressing on the issue of accessing vaccines for Nigerians. Additional information will be provided to Nigerians on accelerated vaccines introduction and deployment plan.

“What is currently confronting us is a critical phase of infections globally. We are constantly reviewing our strategy to emerging situations especially in risk communication, vaccine hesitancy, fake news/disinformation.

“Finally, I wish to confirm that the PTF has commenced the sanctions on passengers who defaulted on day-7 post arrival tests. Their passport numbers have been published and travel restriction imposed for a period of six months effective 1st January, 2021.

“Let me categorically state that the PTF has generated over 20,000 inbound passengers that have also defaulted. The publication will continue weekly till it is exhausted.”