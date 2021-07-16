Federal lawmakers reject motion to declare Bauchi oil-producing state

The House of Representatives at the plenary Thursday, rejected a motion which sought for the Federal Government to declare Bauchi as oil and gas producing State.

The sponsor, Hon. Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, while moving the motion also prayed that the House should mandate the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) to invite the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation to give comprehensive representation on the level of work in the oil exploration currently being undertaken in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi and the successes recorded.

He recalled that on February, 2019 President Muhamadu Buhari flagged off the spud-in of kolmani river well drilling in Bauchi and directed NNPC to extend its exploration to six basins in the country.

He opined that it had become imperative to ascertain the fortunes at the disposal of the federal government in Alkaleri Local Government Area so as to hasten the process of giving effect to the provisions of the new Petroleum Industry Bill, 2021 just passed by the National Assembly in terms of the economic benefit the host communities stand to gain.

He said he was aware that any community from where oil was discovered or produced was entitled to several extra revenues for the sake of its environment, infrastructure and health impact.

According to him, it’s important for the people of Bauchi to start benefiting from the 13 percent derivation being the host community incentives provided for by the law.

When put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, majority of the lawmakers screamed, “Nay”. – Thisday.