FedEx emerges best International Courier in Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading courier company, Red Star Express has been adjudged the best courier with the best international coverage.

The confirmation was made at the 2018 edition of the BOICT award held at the Eko Hotel on Saturday 28th April 2018.

At the award ceremony attended by leaders of the communication and information technology (ICT) sector including the Founder of Zinox Computers, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh and former Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Communications Commission, (NCC), Mr. Ernest Ndukwe, the company received the best courier operator (international) award.

Red Star Express is a licencee of FedEx in Nigeria.

FedEx is the world’s largest airline in terms of freight tons flown and the world’s fourth largest in terms of fleet size.

It is a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation , delivering packages and freight to more than 375 destinations in nearly every country each day, with over 650 aircraft within 2 to 5 days.

The company has been with FedEx for 24 years.

Recently, the TNT franchise in Nigeria was acquired by Red Star Express after the acquisition of TNT by FedEx last year.

TNT has the best road network in Europe and has boosted the level of international business being carried out by Red Star Express.

This relationship combined the world’s largest air express network with an unparalleled European road network, which further expanded the existing FedEx portfolio and has reshape the global transportation and logistics industry.

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of the company, the Marketing & Corporate Affairs Manager Red Star Express Plc, Olufemi Oluwole, he said the company also noted for its expansive local network and on time delivery.

“With our expansive network, we are able to reach everywhere in Nigeria within 24 to 48 hours and this has placed us above others in this business”, he said.