FERSCOAT School acquires ultra-modern buildings for students’ hostels

…begins admission drive for 2021/2022 academic session

The Management of Ferscoat International School has acquired ultra modern buildings to serve as hostels for its growing population of boarding students.

The facilities which will provide comfortable accommodation for the students, are located within the vicinity of the school thus eliminating stress for the boarders who will not need to travel any distance to the school premises unlike before.

The two buildings adjacent to the school premises will serve each as the male hostel and the female hostel equipped with modern infrastructural facilities to keep the students focused on their studies and to provide adequate comfort for learning.

The multi-million naira worth of property is a huge improvement from what private schools provide and from their previous hostels located inside Gowon Estate when compared to what they are expected to be now.

The school is equally improving on the security of the environment particularly now that the hostels are located within the coverage area of the school operation for other for the supply of other facilities.

According to the Principal, Mr. Fred Opata, apart from the cost of running the buses from the school to the former locations, the new location saves the school a lot and this means the buses will now be available for the transportation of the day students.

In addition, the new location will bring the hostels under the power supply from the centre which covers the school’s operations, various campuses and now the hostels.

This development is expected to provide the boarding students enough access to power supply all the time in periods when there could be no power supply from the public electricity supply companies.

The school has also launched out for the admission of fresh students for the academic session for the crèche, nursery, primary and the Secondary schools.

The Entrance examinations for the 2021/2022 Academic Session which started On April 17, 2021 will end by August 21, 2021 which will the 5th stage of the series of exercise covering five months.

The thid examinations holds this Saturday June 19, 2021.

The Principal explained that the need to start the exercise early is to enable the management team provide quality service and information for those who wish that their wards and children enjoy the quality of education for which the school is known for locally and internationally.

According to him the school is poised to accept new intakes from within Lagos State, across Nigeria and from other countries given the facilities on ground, the resource persons and the track record over the years, the standard of which has been on the increase every academic session.

He explained the performance of the school in external examinations such as the West African Examination Council, (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO) and others gives the school the confidence that there is what to flaunt for others to see.