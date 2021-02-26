FG abandons rescue support for Kagara students – Niger State Governor alleges

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has accused the Federal Government of abandoning it to its fate in its bid to rescue the abducted 27 students and others of the government science college Kagara.

The Governor who made this lamentation when Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu paid him a sympathy visit at Government House Minna yesterday said though the Federal government sent a delegation to the state on the matter but that it has been left to shoulder the financial responsibility alone.

“The Federal Government has sent a delegation to the state and has deplored additional 300 mobile policemen to the state but the government has been left to shoulder all the financial responsibility so where is the support.

“At the moment, we have not seen any Federal support here since this incident occurred. Yes we had a delegation that came to commiserate with us but we are left to ourselves,” he remarked.

The Governor however gave an assurance that with or without the support of the Federal Government, the state government has already taken steps to rescue the abducted students, the Staff and other relatives in captivity unhurt.

“We will use whatever means and resources available to make sure the children return home safely,” he assured. Governor Bello, however, said that government cannot say when exactly the children and others will be released saying, “we don’t have an exact day when these children will be released but I am very sure very soon”.

Earlier, the Chief Whip said he was in Minna to commiserate with the government and People of Niger state over the recent security challenges and the abduction of innocent school children by armed bandits.

Senator Kalu used the opportunity to call on the Federal government to as a matter of necessity establish a joint security committee in the state and other troubled parts of the country in order to battle the bandits to a standstill.

“We sympathize with you and we share in your grieve at the moment because we know what you are passing through and this is why I am calling on the Federal Government to set up a Joint Security Committee in the state in order to wage a total war against the bandits and defeat them, finally, “he remarked.