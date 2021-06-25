FG allocates 22 3-bedroom bungalows to 1994 Super Eagles squad

The federal government has approved the allocation of 22 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles Squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, in fulfilment of an earlier promise by the Federal Government.

This was sequel to a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, leading to the President approving the allocations in their states of preference.

A release on Thursday by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted that six players and three technical crews had already received their houses.

The benefitting players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.