FG appoints governing councils, officers for new polytechnics, colleges

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of principal officers and members of the Governing Councils for the newly established Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

Director Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong who announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the Chairmen and members of the Council of the affected institutions shall be inaugurated by the Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu at a date to be announced.

According to him, Professor Dakas J Dakas was appointed as the Chairman of the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State governing council while Dr Taofeek Adekunle is the Rector.

Others are Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu state, Chief Dr Sylvester Ameh, Chairman Governing Council, Prof Edwin Onyeneje, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ugep, Cross River, Prof Andrew Chukumeri, Chairman Governing Council and Prof Edward Ntui-Okay, Rector.

Federal Polytechnic, Shendam, Plateau state has Sixtus Abetianbe as Chairman and Dr Zakari Ya’u as Rector. At Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Borno, Dr Umar Tambari is the Chairman while Prof Garba Mohammed is the Rector.

Similarly, Ibrahim Tukur is the Chairman Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, Benue state while Engineer Dr Terlumun Utser is the Rector. The Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina has Chief Wasiu Olamide as Chairman while Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombo has Micah Kamat as Chairman.

For the Federal College Education, Iwo, Osun state, Liadi Tella headed the Governing Council while Prof R Adebayo is the Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Ekhadolor, Edo has Prof Samuel Osato as Chairman and Dr Emmanuel Asagha as Provost.

Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto is chaired by Prof Okoro Nwanko and Faruk Zaki as Provost, College of Education, Odugbo, Benue, Sen Salisu Matori, Chairman, and Prof Joel Obo-Eriba as Provost, College of Education Jama’Are Bauchi, Hon Aminu Abdulfatah, Chairman, Prof Indo Jidda, Provost while College of Education (Tec), Isu, Ebonyi had Simon Shango as Chairman and Dr Okey Reuben Okechukwu as Provost respectively.