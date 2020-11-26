FG approves N39.7bn for roads, erosion, incinerators’ contracts

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved contracts for different projects totalling about N39.7bn.

The contracts include those of road construction, erosion control and purchase of incinerators for hospitals and the offices of the National Centre for Disease Control.

The approvals were given at a meeting of the council presided over President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that during the meetings of the Economic Sustainability Committee set up to manage the impact of COVID-19, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency was saddled with the responsibility of executing extensive labour works on road repairs.

As a result of that, the minister said FERMA then had a total of 191 road repairs, rehabilitation and intervention projects nationwide.

He said while 92 of those projects had been awarded by FERMA at its threshold level, 89 of them had been approved by the ministry at the ministerial tenders’ board threshold level.

He added, “Now, there are 10 roads that require to come to the Federal Executive Council because of their financial threshold level. Out of those 10 projects, three were presented today.

“So, those three presented and approved by council today were for Gasamu-Hamshi-Gogoram road in Yobe State for N14.528bn to MotherCat, the link road connecting Uneme-Tusamu-Odoga to Okpekpe in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State for N991.851m, and Mamabu Donga Local Government Area road in Taraba South Local Government Area of Taraba State to Wishchina Engineering Limited for N6.397bn.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, spoke about the contracts for erosion control and incinerators totalling N17.75bn.

For incinerators, he listed the contracts as the supply and installation of 12 on site flameless/smell-less incinerator for the National Blood Transfusion Centres in some Federal Medical Centres and Teaching Hospitals which was awarded to Black Wheel Multi-Links Ltd in the sum of N823.677,900.00; and the supply and installation of six containerised incinerators for the National Centre for Disease Control, one in each geo-political zone awarded to STJ Integrated Resources Limited in the sum of N658,938,450.00.

They both have delivery period of six months each.

Adesina also listed approvals for award of contracts for emergency procurement of first and second quarters 2020 soil erosion/flood and pollution control accelerated intervention projects to include:

Gully erosion and control along Ndam/Agbor road, Nnobi and Alor towns in Idemili/South LGA, Phase two, Anambra State (to Telesis Limited) N.495,878,764 – 18 months.

Erosion and flood menace beside Yem Kem House along Oye-Ifaki road, Oye LGA (Strabic Construction Ltd.) N792,311,211.11) – nine months.

Somolu/Bariga LGA/ Akoka/Ilaje community, Akoka-Lagos flood and erosion control project, Lagos State (Partibon Services Ltd.) N1.786,146,630.98 – 10 months.

Gully erosion control at Egbo-Ideh community, Ugheli South LGA, Delta State (Harris & Dome Nigeria Ltd.) N1,328,306,924.00 – 24 months.

Gully erosion control and road improvement works in Darazo LGA, Bauchi State (Powerhill Construction Ltd.) N3,897,577,627.79 – 24 months.

Gully erosion control works at Ladanal community, Nasarawa LGA, Kano State (U.Y.K. Nigeria Ltd.) N1,337,681,584.69 – eight months.

Devastating effect of gully erosion in Gboko township, Benue State (Gaffar Worldwide Resources Ltd.) N1.503,970.714.83 – 12 months.

Erosion and flood control works in Wase and Bashar towns, Wase LGA, Plateau State (Global Legend Integrated Concept Ltd.) N1,687,162,328.95 – 14 months.

Gully erosion control and road improvement works along Plot 1398, off Kainji Crescent and Katampe Extension, FCT, Abuja (IMB Corporate Synergy Ltd.) N555,569,610.76 – six months.

Soil erosion, River channelisation and slope protection within Maitama District (Phase II, FCT, Abuja (Masarki Nigeria Ltd.) N1,887,495,486.63 – 12 months.