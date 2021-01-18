FG approves NIN enrolment centre for diplomats

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has approved the setting up of a National Identity Number (NIN) Enrolment Centre at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Dr Femi Adeluyi, Technical Assistant on Information Technology to Pantami, who made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the desk would be set up on Jan. 19.

Adeluyi said that the centre, which would provide support for members of the Diplomatic Corps, would be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the National Identity Management Commission.

“The centre is being set up based on the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats.

“The NIN is mandatory for diplomats residing in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more.

“It is also mandatory for all other lawful residents in the country, as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007.

“The Law has made it mandatory for Nigerians and legal residents to obtain NIN since 2007. However, compliance has been low, until recently.

“The federal ministry of communications and digital economy remains committed to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain their Digital Identity Number,” Adeluyi said in the statement.