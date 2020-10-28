FG begins payment of N30,000 to 333,000 artisans

The Federal Government said it has begun payment of N30,000 one-time grant to 333,000 artisans across the country as part of implementing the Economic Sustainability Growth Plan (EGP).

The payments are made to sets of verified beneficiaries of the Artisan Support Scheme, a track under the MSMEs Survival Fund.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, explained that the first stream of payments, which started yesterday, was to beneficiaries from the FCT, Lagos, Ondo, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau and Delta states.

“They form the first batch of applications for the scheme submitted between October 1 and October 10,” Akande said.

He said the MSMEs Survival Fund scheme was a component of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) developed by an Economic Sustainability Committee established by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2020.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, heads the committee which produced and is overseeing the implementation of the plan.

Applications for the Artisans’ Support Scheme under the MSMEs Survival Fund was opened on October 1.

Meanwhile, the enumeration for the second stream of states under the Artisan Support Scheme has also commenced with enumerators in various states compiling the lists of artisans through their association leaders. All artisans are expected to liaise with their association leaders to document their details.

Akande said: “The registration of applicants for Stream 2 began on the 19th October 2020. States under Stream 2 are: Edo, Ogun, Ekiti, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Taraba, Bayelsa.

“In the same vein, enumeration and verification of the documents of applicants under the Survival Fund Payroll Support scheme is still ongoing. Dates for the commencement of payment would be announced in due course.

“The application process for the payroll support scheme, which began on September 21, had ended on the 15th of October 2020. Accepted applications are categorised by industry sectors, including education and hospitality, among other sectors.

“However, there may be an extension for applications for some states that have not met their quota on beneficiaries. The Artisan Support Scheme is to benefit about 9,000 Nigerians per State and FCT.

“In addition, the formalization support under the MSME Survival Fund will also commence today (Tuesday). This involves free business names’ registration for 250,000 MSMEs nationwide by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).”

Akande quoted the CAC, as saying that 6,606 business names in each of the 34 states will be registered free. He added that 7,906 free registrations will be done from Abuja, 9,084 from Lagos and 8,406 from Kano.

He added that a date for the commencement of the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme under the Survival Fund will be announced soon.

“This scheme is designed to safeguard existing small businesses and save jobs while ensuring continued local production by guaranteeing off-take of priority products

“The offtake scheme is a track specifically for MSMEs that are into production of items approved by the Steering Committee of the Survival Fund coordinated under the leadership of the Industry, Trade and Investment Minister of State Ambassador Mariam Katagum. The basic requirements include CAC certificate, valid BVN, SON or NAFDAC certification.

“The N2.3 Trillion Economic Sustainability Plan consists of fiscal, monetary and sectoral measures to enhance local production, support businesses, retain, create jobs and provide succour to Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.”

However, Chairman, North East Commodity Association (NECAS), Alhaji Sadiq Umar-Daware, has revealed that hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests, have looted 110 new tractors and implements from the association’s warehouse in Yola.

Umar-Daware said the hoodlums also broke into the main warehouses of the Rice Farmers Association, Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, also made away with farm inputs.

He said the hoodlums broke into another warehouse filled with fertilisers and carted away several bags and farm implements arranged for distribution to farmers to commence the planting season.

“They not only took tonnes of produce, they also made away with the farm inputs for the dry season farming and the offices of Rice Farmers Association, Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria (MFAN) and the NECAS were also looted and vandalised.

“Files for various programmes were destroyed and they made away with various documents,’’ he said.

Umar-Daware described the act as extremely dangerous and inimical to the mechanisation services to farmers and development agriculture aimed at ensuring food security.

Since its establishment in 2018, the association has expanded its scope of activities, especially through the Federal Government, CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), mechanisation drive, partnerships with development agencies.