FG clears N6.2bn arrears of 16,210 pensioners

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate in charge of the administration of pensions of federal retirees under the Defined Benefits Scheme said it paid N6.2bn arrears to 16,210 pensioners.

It disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled ‘PTAD clears pension arrears of 16,210 pensioners, pays N6.2bn’ that this amount included those paid to next of kin of deceased pensioners.

PTAD stated that it embarked on an expanded re-validation and re-computation exercise in a bid to clear all pension arrears and resolve all complaints of short payments and outstanding gratuities for the civil service pensioners and their next of kin.

The directorate said it was able to review, compute, and recomputed the arrears through the project.

According to the Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, the project is targeted at reducing the number of complaints received by the directorate on short payments, qualified pensioners not on payroll and other outstanding benefits to the pensioners and the next of kin of deceased pensioners.