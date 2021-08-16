FG commences second phase of COVID-19 vaccination today

The federal government will commence the second phase of vaccination of Nigerians against the COVID-19 virus in Abuja today (Monday).

A statement issued by Yanda Muhammad for the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Sunday, said the national flag off of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination is scheduled to hold on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

The commencement of the vaccination was earlier shifted from last Tuesday to Monday due to what the agency said had to do with issues of relabelling of the vaccine doses for easy tracking by the regulatory agency, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, had said that the four million doses of Moderna vaccines donated by the United States Government and the 177,600 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines received in the country last Thursday through the African Union and Afreximbank deal will be rolled out during the second phase of vaccination.

Shuaib said: “While we appreciate your understanding and the patience of the Nigerian public, it is important to mention that the delay witnessed in the rollout of the vaccine is as a result of our continued commitment to work with our partners and other agencies to ensure that when we roll out the vaccines they are as successful as what we witnessed during the 1st phase of the vaccination rollout.

“We are currently wrapping up the training of about 40,739 health workers across the national, state and ward level on our phase 2 strategic vaccine rollout plan with focus on improving the delivery, communication, data management, management of the vaccines and logistics that are needed.

“A total of 3,363 teams will be used. 2,690 teams manning the fixed post and 673 manning temporary fixed post which will go from settlement to settlement especially around areas where people will congregate, for example, the houses of the traditional leaders, the markets and motor parks.”