FG convenes emergency meeting as poly lecturers threaten fresh strike

The Federal Government has invited the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics for an emergency meeting to deliberate on how to stop the planned industrial action.

The emergency meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11am.

A statement by the Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, on Monday, titled, “Education Minister invites ASUP to Emergency Meeting,” said the invitation followed the threat by ASUP to embark on another round of strike.

He said, “The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has invited the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics to an emergency meeting following the threat to embark on another round of strike.

“The emergency meeting is to hold tomorrow, April 6, 2021 at 11am in the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

“Explaining the reason for the emergency meeting, the Minister said the meeting is intended to nip the strike in the bud.”

Goong recalled that ASUP had issued a notice of strike over what the union described as the refusal of government to implement some of the agreements entered into between them and the Federal Government.