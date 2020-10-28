FG declares Thursday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 29 as Public Holiday to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, the Islamic festival commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on behalf of the Federal Government announced the holiday in a statement issued by director Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Mang.

According to the statement, the minister congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and in the diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

“He enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

“The Minister admonished Muslims to follow the teaching of the Holy Quran in Chapter 4 Verse 59 which says: ‘O you who believe! Obey God and obey the Messenger, and those from among you who are vested with authority; and if you are to dispute among yourselves about anything, refer it to God and the Messenger if indeed you believe in God and the Last Day. This is the best (for you), and fairest in the end”.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, at this moment, to abhor violence, lawlessness, wantonness and daylight robbery as witnessed across the country most recently, stressing that Nigeria is the pride of the black race and should provide responsible leadership for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black people”, the statement added.

The Minister also urged Nigerians and the youth in particular, to embrace peace and cooperate with the President Muhammadu Buhari led-Administration in its effort to build a virile nation, which all citizens can be proud of.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola who described the youth as the hope and future of the nation advised them further to deepen democracy and not dampen it. For him, it is with more democracy that we can overcome our challenges, noting that the challenges of nationhood that we face are surmountable if we work through the democratic process.

“He wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-el-Maulud Celebration and all Nigerians a Happy Holiday”, the statement added.