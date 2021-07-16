FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Minister of the interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in Abuja in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

Aregbesola said Eid-el-Kabir is a period to pray for the peace and security of Nigeria as well as show love and exhibit the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment,” the minister said.

The minister assured that Presiden Muhammadu Buhari is “committed to the security of lives and property of every Nigerian, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools, especially with the spate of innocent school children being targets of kidnapping.”

He called on the public to report any suspicious individuals or criminal activities to law enforcement agencies, especially during this festival.

He equally enjoined all to observe all Covid-19 protocols, particularly the non-pharmaceutical measures such as wearing facemasks, hand washing and social distancing to keep the transmission of the disease at bay.

“We must all take responsibility for containment of the pandemic during this festival,” he said.

He also sympathises with the families of school children who have been kidnapped or suffered one misfortune or another, saying “Our hearts and prayers of comfort are with you.”