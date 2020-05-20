FG denies paying for Madagascar COVID-19 drug

The federal government on Tuesday explained that the Madagascar herbal drug for COVID-19 was sent to Nigeria at no cost.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) Chairman and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also said the reopening of the economy would largely depend on the level of compliance with the guidelines issued for the control of the spread of the pandemic.

He said, ‘We have repeated that we didn’t ask for it. It was given to us by the government of Madagascar to African countries as their contribution towards solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The consignment for West Africa was dropped in Guinea Bissau and we were making effort to airlift. As God would have it, the President of Guinea Bissau visited our President last Saturday and came with our consignment of five cartons. They were handed over to me yesterday evening (Monday) sealed. It was handed over to me without an invoice, so I assume it didn’t come with any cost.”

The PTF chairman said Nigerians, especially the business sector, must use the period of the extended eased lockdown to prepare ahead of the reopening by adopting a change in attitude in order to contain the spread.