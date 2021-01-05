FG disburses N20,000 grants to 125,000 women –Minister

A total of 125,000 rural women across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory are to receive N20,000 each as cash grants from the Federal Government.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Umar Farouq, disclosed this on Monday in Kano during the flag off of the programme in the state.

For the cash grants in Kano, she said about 8,000 women across the 44 Local Government councils would benefit from the Federal Government’s initiative.

She was quoted in a statement issued in Abuja by her ministry’s Deputy Director Information, Rhoda Iliya, as saying “A cash grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Farouq, who was represented at the event in Kano by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bashir Alkali, said the project was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of government.

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas across the country,” she stated.

According to her, the grant was expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, commended the government for initiating programmes geared towards supporting the poor and vulnerable in the society, especially women and children.

He also appreciated the ministry for the enrolment of additional 35,000 beneficiaries from 15 Local Government councils under the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Usman Alhaji, urged the minister to approve the enrolment of the remaining 35,000 beneficiaries from the Local Government councils.

In a similar development, the humanitarian minister stated that over 4,000 beneficiaries across the 27 Local Government councils of Jigawa State would benefit from the Federal Government’s grant for rural women in the state.