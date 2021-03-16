FG dismisses Dokubo’s formation of Biafra customary govt

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday described the reported formation of Biafra Customary Government by ex-militant leader, Mr. Asari Dokubo, as a “theatre of the absurd by a joker seeking attention.”

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be distracted by the absurdity.

He said: “I am sure you have heard of the theatre of the absurd; that is the best way I can describe it.

“If Asari Dokubo wants to form and run a phantom government, I think he is free to do so.

“This administration will not be distracted because we still have a lot to do.”

He said the federal government would not give any attention or time to a joker like Dokubo who said was just looking for attention.

“We will just take it as one of these entertainment things.

“The beauty of Nigeria is that it is never a dull country, you must have one thing or the other to entertain you,” he said.