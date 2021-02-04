FG gives approval for 20 new private varsities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday gave approval to 20 new private universities, including Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano.

The school is named after Maryam Abacha, wife of late Nigerian despotic leader, General Sani Abacha, who stole trillions of naira belonging to the nation.

The private universities approved by FEC are: Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara; Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo; Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State and Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State.

There are also the Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo; NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State; Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau; James Hope University, Lagos, Lagos State; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State; Capital City University, Kano, Kano State; Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara and University of Offa, Offa, Kwara.

Others are: Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State; Edusoko University, Bida, Niger; Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja; Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau.

Nine of the private universities are located in North Central, three in South South, two in South East, five in the North West and one in South West.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Adamu, the approved universities will get their provisional licences from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which they will use for the next three years while monitoring and evaluation will go on.

