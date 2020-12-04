FG inaugurates PenCom board

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Thursday, inaugurated members of its new board in Abuja.

The board members are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; the Director-General, PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar; and the Commissioner, Inspectorate Division of PenCom, Mr Clement Akintola.

Others are the Commissioner, Finance Division of PenCom, Mr Charles Emukowhate; the Commissioner, Technical Division, PenCom, Mr Anyim Nyerere; and the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Maurice Mbaeri.

