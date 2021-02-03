FG issues drought alert in six states

The Federal Government, yesterday, warned that some northern states would come under severe dry spells between the months of June and July this year and advised farmers to adopt soil-moisture conservation techniques to reduce chances of crop failure during the period.

Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this in Abuja at the 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) listed parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Yobe and Borno states as those to experience severe drought and said an App had been developed for all to access weather information.

“A severe dry spell is predicted over Arewa Dandi, Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Augie Kebbi, Illela, Gada, Tangaza, Gudu, Sabon Birni; Sokoto, Shinkafi, Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Zurmi Zamfara, Kaita, Mashi, Mai’Adua, Katsina, Dutsi, Daura, Baure, Zango; Katsina, Gwiwa, Yankwashi, Gumel, Birniwa, Sule-Tankarkar, Guri, Kiri Kasama; Jigawa, Machina, Nguru, Yusufari, Yunusari, Karasuwa, Barde, Jakusko, Geidam; Yobe and Abadam, Mobbar, Kukawa, Guzamala, Gubio, Nganzai, Monguno Borno state in the months of June and July which may last between two and three weeks after the onset. Farmers should adopt soil-moisture conservation techniques to reduce chances of crop failure during this period.”

He tasked the states to adhere to the forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) in their farming and other ventures this year to avoid unpalatable consequences.

On flash floods, he said: “The normal to above normal rainfall pattern in the country will lead to the possibility of isolated flash floods due to increasing high intensity rainfall at the peak of the season, especially in areas that are naturally prone to flooding.”

On the 2021 onset of the planting/growing season, the minister said it was predicted to be normal to earlier than normal in most parts of the country.

He added that the earliest onset date was likely to occur on the March 1 along the coastal line of the country, while the latest date is anticipated to be around June 29 in the northernmost parts of the country.

“However, later-than-normal onset dates are expected over a few places such as parts of Lagos, Ogun, Kebbi and Niger states. On cessation, the earliest cessation date is around October 9, 2021, is expected around Katsina and the northern parts of Sokoto while the latest cessation date is expected on the December 25, over the Niger-Delta region.” – The Sun.