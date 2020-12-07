FG, labour unions meet today over petrol, electricity tariff hike

The meeting of the organised labour and the federal government on the hike in fuel price and electricity tariff is scheduled to hold today.

The meeting is meant to enable the government to present to labour details of progress made in fulfilling promises on palliatives aimed at cushioning the socio-economic impact of increases in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

The leadership of the two labour unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), had insisted on the reversal of the recent increase in the price of petrol, which they described as a violation of its understanding with the government. .