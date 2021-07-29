FG laments paucity of revenue from lottery operators

The Federal Government has said revenue generated from the gaming industry is disappointing, unsustainable and unacceptable. It added that while the industry made billions in 2019, only N1bn made it to its coffers.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said these at the opening ceremony of the national gaming conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said, “Various stakeholders have made efforts to enhance revenue generation for the government through the lottery/gaming industry.

“However, it is saddening to note that lottery revenues continue to fall short of industry potential and expectations largely due to various conflicts of interest.

“In 2019, reports indicate that the gaming industry in Nigeria, including international stakeholders, generated in excess of billions.

“Yet revenues to the government did not exceed N1bn for the same year. This is not only disappointing, it is unsustainable and unacceptable.”

The minister added that the Federal Government was in the process of launching a Central Monitoring System, a platform that would ensure real-time monitoring for the gaming industry to allow it block leakages, and become a viable source of revenue for the government’s poverty alleviation drive.

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, announced that the Nigerian National Game will be launched before the end of 2021.

He added that the National Gaming Bill 2021 would also be passed into law before the end of the year.

He said, “We are optimistic that before the end of the year, the National Gaming Bill 2021 will be passed into law.

“We believe that this new law will lay to rest contentious matters and suffice to accommodate current or future technological advancement and changes within the industry.

“In the same vein, in line with global practice and the vision to promote the principle of ‘for Nigeria, by Nigeria’ and to improve good causes fund for national development, the commission has set in motion plans to launch the Nigerian National Game before the end of 2021.

“The launch will further boost the faith of stakeholders and the public in the integrity, transparency and accountability of indigenous games and reduce preference for foreign games.”

Gbajabiamila said that the commission would conduct the national game draws for sale and distribution by licenced national operators and broadcast the draws live on national television weekly.